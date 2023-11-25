1 Dead, 2 Critical: Horrific Accident in Navi Mumbai as Car Gets Squeezed After Collision with Truck

A 39-year-old man died on Friday morning after an SUV collided with a truck in Navi Mumbai’s Maharastra’s Navi Mumbai. The accident occurred in the Ulve area on Thursday night. The truck collided with the SUV, resulting in the death of the 39-year-old male and injuring two others, according to an official of the Navi Mumbai’s NRI Police station. The injured persons are in critical condition. Let’s continue with the reading of this article.

A speeding car crashed into a container truck in Loksatta, killing two pedestrians and injuring three others, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Pramod Singh. The other injured were two brothers who were on a scooter, the official said. The report from Loksatta said that three people died in the accident. A video of the accident scene posted by PTI showed the car in a state of disrepair over the divider, with a portion of it trapped under the truck. The official said that the car driver had been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Horrific Accident in Navi Mumbai

A senior citizen was tragically crushed to death in September 2023 by a tanker that allegedly rammed into his car and dragged him for a long distance. The incident took place at Tara village on Navi Mumbai's Goa highway. According to the police, Srikant More who was 60 years old, a resident of Raigad's Khalapur, was traveling in his car with his wife when the tanker hit them from behind. As the man got out of the car to speak to the driver, the tanker driver allegedly moved his vehicle and dragged the victim with it for a long distance, according to an official who quoted the woman's complaint.