1 Dead, 2 Injured Robbers Go On Stabbing Spree In East Delhi: Two Arrested

There is a stabbing and killing incident that happened in Delhi and this news is running on the top of the news channels. It is shared that this incident was so terrible and now getting so much attention on social media. This news is rapidly circulating on various social media pages and lots of people are showing their interest to learn more about this crime incident. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this terrible incident, so we made an article and share the complete details.

According to the reports, this incident took place on Friday 18 August 2023 in East Delhi and three people were injured in this incident. Three urgent PCR calls were reported by the local police including the first call was received at 11:33 pm on 18 August 2023 and the final call at 01:02 am on 19 August 2023. The three victims were identified as Sher Mohd, Gurfan, and Sharik. Sher Mohd is a 25 years old man who was stabbed in the abdomen but managed to seek refuge in a nearby residence. Gurfan is a 32 years old man who was stabbed in the back and sustained fatal injuries. Gurfan had also lost his phone during this attack. the third victim is identified as a 22-year-old who also sustained a neck wound but he managed to escape his assailants.

Robbers Go On Stabbing Spree In East Delhi

After this incident, police authorities began an investigation and they arrested two suspects who were linked to this incident. Police also shared that they are searching for the third suspect who is also connected to this incident. If we talk about the two suspects then one is identified as Kapil Chaoudary who is 25 years old and had a previous criminal record of involving in a murder attempt in 2021 and was previously arrested in another stabbing incident. Police seized a blood-stained knife and a robbed mobile from him.

On the other hand, a 22 years old man named Sohail was also arrested as the second suspect in this incident. A blood-stained knife was also seized from him but he didn’t have any criminal record. It is investigated in the initial investigation that the assailants including a third were under the influence of alcohol and they reached the incident scene to rob, as they have large weapons including knives acquired from the Ballimaran area. We have mentioned all the available in this article and the investigation is ongoing. We will update our article after getting more details related to this incident. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.