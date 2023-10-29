Headline

1 Dead, 40 Hurt in 3 Blasts at Kerala Religious Meet, Anti-terror Team Heads to Spot

4 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, a piece of disturbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 1 person died in 3 blasts at a religious gathering in Kerala and 40 people were seriously injured in this incident. This news has shocked people as well as attracted a lot of people’s attention. After this people are becoming very impatient to know about this incident. One woman died in 3 blasts at a religious gathering in Kerala and after the news of 40 people being killed in this incident, people are asking many questions like when did this incident happen.

Kerala

Has the police continued its investigation of this incident? Have the police caught the person who carried out this incident and many more questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you every little information related to this incident. So without any delay let’s move ahead with the article and know in depth about this incident. According to the information, it has been said that on Sunday morning there was a huge crowd of people at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala, but everyone was unaware that they would become victims of some terrible accident.

1 Dead, 40 Hurt in 3 Blasts at Kerala Religious Meet

As we have told you in the above paragraph, one woman died and 40 people were injured in three blasts at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. This incident that happened in Kerala is now becoming a topic of discussion for the people, after knowing about which people are getting worried. It is being told that the results of this accident are very painful in which 10 people have suffered more than 50 percent burns and are undergoing treatment. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had organized an all-party meeting at the Secretariat at 10 am on Monday.

After this incident, Pinarayi Vijayan gave his statement and told the public that one woman had died and the condition of two other people was critical. He says that he has started investigating this matter and collecting all the evidence and soon he will give a medal to the person who carried out this incident. Other information has been shared from this incident in which it has been revealed that the explosion was reported at around 9 in the morning. A large number of fire brigade vehicles were called to extinguish the fire, which is proof that it was a very big explosion. The article concludes here with all of the pertinent material. For more latest updates, follow us.

