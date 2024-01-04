CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

1 Dead in Savannah Highway Multi-Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal multi-car collision occurred on Savannah Highway, resulting in one fatality. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fatal three-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day is under investigation by authorities on Savannah Highway. Charleston Police Department (CPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Savannah Highway Accident

According to the investigation, a Hyundai Elantra and a Dodge Caravan were traveling south on Savannah Highway when a Chevy Malibu, coming from Dobbin Road, ran a red light. The collision occurred between the Hyundai and the Chevy, leading to the Dodge colliding with the other vehicles as well. The occupant of the Chevy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared deceased at the scene, as stated by the police. The identity of the driver has not been disclosed at this time. The incident is still under investigation. In the United States in 2021, there were 39,508 motor vehicle crashes resulting in 42,939 fatalities.

1 Dead in Savannah Highway Multi-Car Crash

This equated to a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi, while the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina. Across states, the types of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variations. Wyoming, for instance, recorded the highest percentage of deaths involving occupants of SUVs and pickups (47 percent) and a comparatively lower percentage related to car occupants (18 percent). Conversely, Rhode Island reported the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants (49 percent) and a relatively lower percentage involving SUVs and pickup occupants (14 percent).

Hawaii demonstrated lower proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs/pickups (18 percent). However, it reported a higher percentage of pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and pedestrians (44 percent). In 2021, 52 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities nationwide resulted from single-vehicle incidents. Montana and Hawaii shared the highest percentage of deaths in single-vehicle crashes, both registering at 70 percent. In contrast, Nebraska had the highest percentage of deaths in multiple-vehicle crashes, accounting for 57 percent.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

regenica male enhancement best male enhancement method what the best natural male enhancement what age does your sex drive peak how to manage high sex drive can bladder problems cause premature ejaculation pnuma penis enlargment natural remedies to increase sex drive in men penis enlarging device aloe gel for male enhancement does finasteride lower your sex drive mas duracion spanish male enhancement model how to stop premature ejaculation medication what pills will delay premature ejaculation diet for basketball players to lose weight how much weight do you lose pooping struggling to lose weight after 40 i ve tried everything and i can t lose weight garcinia pills and apple cider vinegar diet new diet pill starts with an s keto flux diet pills does shapewear help you lose weight are there any fat burning pills that work menopause and diet pills can you lose weight in a steam room shakes for breakfast to lose weight diet pill for staying awake how to buy phentermine diet pills lunchbox cbd gummies sleep review best pure kana cbd oil for sleep vitality x cbd gummies power bull plus cbd gummies cbd sleep micromyst dietary supplement does cbd cause pain in abdomin can cbd oil help with leg pain induced from cipro how to cancel fun drops cbd gummies mendi cbd gummies review best cbd topical for pain and inflammation 1 selling cbd oil for pain very very low cost cbd oil pills for pain