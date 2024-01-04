1 Dead in Savannah Highway Multi-Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal multi-car collision occurred on Savannah Highway, resulting in one fatality. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fatal three-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day is under investigation by authorities on Savannah Highway. Charleston Police Department (CPD) officers were dispatched to the intersection of Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to the investigation, a Hyundai Elantra and a Dodge Caravan were traveling south on Savannah Highway when a Chevy Malibu, coming from Dobbin Road, ran a red light. The collision occurred between the Hyundai and the Chevy, leading to the Dodge colliding with the other vehicles as well. The occupant of the Chevy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared deceased at the scene, as stated by the police. The identity of the driver has not been disclosed at this time. The incident is still under investigation. In the United States in 2021, there were 39,508 motor vehicle crashes resulting in 42,939 fatalities.

1 Dead in Savannah Highway Multi-Car Crash

This equated to a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled. The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi, while the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina. Across states, the types of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variations. Wyoming, for instance, recorded the highest percentage of deaths involving occupants of SUVs and pickups (47 percent) and a comparatively lower percentage related to car occupants (18 percent). Conversely, Rhode Island reported the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants (49 percent) and a relatively lower percentage involving SUVs and pickup occupants (14 percent).

Hawaii demonstrated lower proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs/pickups (18 percent). However, it reported a higher percentage of pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and pedestrians (44 percent). In 2021, 52 percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities nationwide resulted from single-vehicle incidents. Montana and Hawaii shared the highest percentage of deaths in single-vehicle crashes, both registering at 70 percent. In contrast, Nebraska had the highest percentage of deaths in multiple-vehicle crashes, accounting for 57 percent.