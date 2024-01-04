Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal collision occurred southeast of Edmonton, resulting in one fatality. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A multi-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton on Monday evening left one person dead and another seriously injured. Tofield RCMP received a report around 6 p.m. regarding the incident on Highway 14 and Range Road 192. After the collision, both drivers exited their respective vehicles and were subsequently struck by another vehicle, as per the police.

The RCMP reported that a 34-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene, while a second man with life-threatening injuries was transported to the hospital via STARS air ambulance. Certain states only provide Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) data for a small fraction of passenger vehicle drivers. In cases where BAC information is not available, the U.S. Department of Transportation employs a multiple imputation model for estimation. The precision of BAC information is highest in states that extensively report crashes with available BAC information.

1 Killed in Highway Crash Southeast of Edmonton

