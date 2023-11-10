1 killed, POne injured in Taylorsville Crash, Bangerter Closed at 5300 South

Shocking news is coming out related to a terrible accident in which two people are involved and the news of this accident has gone viral. Of the two victims, one died and the other is in stable condition. After this news came out, the incident attracted the interest of many people who visited search engine platforms to learn more about it. The Taylorsville Police Department shared some reports and our sources have also obtained some details about the incident. We will try to share all the details about this incident and both victims in this article, so read it continuously and completely.

According to reports and sources, it was a single-vehicle accident incident that occurred on Thursday 9 November 2023 at 09:45 am on Bangorter Highway, which led to the closure of the highway at approximately 5300 South. Two people, identified as a married couple, were involved in an accident in which the man lost his life and the woman was stabilized. There was only one vehicle involved in this incident also said to be a single-vehicle accident and no other vehicles were involved. Still, details are yet to be shared, so swipe up this article and continue reading.

1 killed, One injured in Taylorsville Crash

Following the incident of this accident, the Taylorsville Police Department launched an investigation and shared that the incident occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 09:45 am on Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville, Utah, resulting in one death and one in stable condition. The incident occurred when the vehicle collided with a cement barrier along with his car and the man driving it southbound. Meanwhile, the couple’s vehicle collided with a cement barrier near 5300 South Bangerter. The incident caused the highway to be closed at approximately 5300 South. The exact cause of this accident has not been disclosed and the investigation is still ongoing. Scroll down and continue your reading…

After receiving the information, officers reached the spot and took both the victims to the hospital in critical condition. The man was confirmed dead in the hospital where the woman, a passenger, and the driver’s wife is in stable condition. Information about the deceased and injured woman has not been disclosed and details of her personal life are still unknown. The man was from West Valley City and emergency medical personnel had to extricate both of them from the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and our sources continue to obtain more details. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.