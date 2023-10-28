1 Life-Flighted to Wilmington After Multi-Car Crash Involving Log Truck

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that one person was transported via helicopter to Wilmington following a multi-vehicle collision with a log truck. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A single individual was airlifted to a hospital in Southeastern North Carolina after a multi-truck collision on Friday morning in Robeson County. The occurrence took place on Highway 74 at approximately 7 a.m. in the Orrum community of the county, as reported by First Sgt. S.B. Lewis from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Lewis, a semi-truck transporting logs with a log overhang attempted to make a lawful U-turn at a designated location to head east on Highway 74 but neglected to give the right of way. A second tractor-trailer, loaded with lumber, collided with the overhanging logs, veering off the road before impacting a third vehicle—a sizable Chevy truck pulling an enclosed trailer. When the second tractor-trailer and the Chevy truck collided, the trailer of the Chevy truck became detached and moved alongside the tractor-trailer. Both vehicles eventually came to a stop in the shoulder lanes, and a fire ignited. The Chevy truck ended up halted in one of the travel lanes.

1 Life-Flighted to Wilmington After Multi-Car Crash

Community members reported the presence of nearly a dozen fire trucks and other first responder units on the side of the highway in response to the accident. According to Lewis, it appeared that one person sustained severe injuries. This individual happened to be the driver of the second tractor-trailer carrying lumber. She was initially transported by EMS to UNC Health Southeastern and subsequently air-lifted to New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington.

The Highway Patrol has confirmed that none of the drivers engaged in the incident were speeding or under the influence, and everyone was using their seatbelts. The injured driver, a woman in her thirties, hails from Orlando, Florida. The semi-truck was registered under her husband’s name, who was resting in the rear compartment when the accident occurred, sustaining only a minor injury. Troopers did not disclose whether any citations had been issued.