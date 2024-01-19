CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

101 in SLO County: Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-vehicle Crash on Hwy

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a car Flips in 3-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 in SLO County, Leaving Passenger Trapped. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A three-car collision on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles resulted in one person being trapped and another injured. The incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, involved the overturning of one vehicle and led to a slowdown in southbound traffic. Emergency services app PulsePoint reported that the California Highway Patrol received notification of the three-vehicle traffic collision around 3:48 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and Exline Road, situated between Paso Robles and San Miguel. In the collision, one of the three vehicles overturned, resulting in a passenger being trapped inside.

SLO County

Additionally, reported that a second ambulance was requested for another passenger requiring further medical assistance. Emergency fire and rescue crews were mobilized at approximately 3:54 p.m., and tow trucks were dispatched shortly. As of around 4 p.m., drivers were advised to transition into the No. 2 lane while the vehicles were being cleared. There were approximately 5,419,000 recorded crashes, resulting in 30,296 fatalities, claiming the lives of 32,999 individuals, and causing injuries to 2,239,000. Annually, about 2,000 children under the age of 16 succumb to traffic collisions. Over the mentioned period, there were 3,613,732 motor vehicle fatalities reported in the United States.

Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-vehicle Crash on Hwy

While the number of deaths, both in absolute terms and relative to the total US population, experienced a decline for most of the preceding two decades, this trend reversed in 2015 and continued to rise in 2016 by 200%. From 1979 to 2005, there was a 14.97% reduction in the annual number of deaths, and the per capita death rate decreased by 35.46%. In 2011, there were 32,479 traffic fatalities, marking the lowest figure in 62 years, since 1949. It’s essential to note that U.S. government motor death statistics only account for incidents that occur on public roads and do not include fatalities in parking lots, driveways, and private roads.

The United States stands as one of the most traffic congested countries, boasting nearly 284 million vehicles in operation as of the third quarter of 2021. Reports indicate that over 228.7 million individuals held valid driving licenses in 2019. This high level of traffic contributes to an increased likelihood of road accidents. In 2019 alone, there were approximately 12.15 million vehicles involved in crashes in the United States, with more than half of these incidents involving passenger cars. Forecasts indicate a potential decline in the number of road accidents per one million inhabitants in the U.S. in the upcoming years, expected to reach slightly over 7,100 in 2025. However, a slower decrease is anticipated for the number of fatalities resulting from traffic accidents.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

virginia urology for male enhancement swiss navy size male enhancement tablets male sperm volume enhancer real male enhancement results rhinozen black fire male enhancement erection pills at clicks ed over the counter pills that work sex stamina pills near me power max male enhancement pills male enhancement pills wicked vitamins to help your sex drive which vitamins can help with erectile dysfunction how to identify viagra pills cnn shark tank male enhancement does viagra help early ejaculation maxsize male enhancement formula cream trim pro diet pill best fat burning pill gmc why do diabetics lose weight in their legs lyte advanced keto pills review does prune juice help you lose weight pill products that support low carb diet in weightloss risks of blood pressure medication overdose safest class of blood pressure medication medications that brings blood pressure up cholesterol and blood pressure medication can someone on blood pressure medicing donate plasma how often should you take blood pressure medication nb cbd gummies cost hemp vs cbd for sleep canna organic cbd gummies joe rogan cbd oil for anxiety at target what can you use cbd vape for anxiety cbd gummies for elderly sleep is cbd isolate or full spectrum better for anxiety cbd and menstrual pain choice botanicals hemp extract gummies cbd gummies hartford ct wellution premium hemp gummies reviews cbd gummies can i still take medicine