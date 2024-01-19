101 in SLO County: Passenger Trapped After Car Flips in 3-vehicle Crash on Hwy

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a car Flips in 3-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 in SLO County, Leaving Passenger Trapped. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A three-car collision on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles resulted in one person being trapped and another injured. The incident, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, involved the overturning of one vehicle and led to a slowdown in southbound traffic. Emergency services app PulsePoint reported that the California Highway Patrol received notification of the three-vehicle traffic collision around 3:48 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and Exline Road, situated between Paso Robles and San Miguel. In the collision, one of the three vehicles overturned, resulting in a passenger being trapped inside.

Additionally, reported that a second ambulance was requested for another passenger requiring further medical assistance. Emergency fire and rescue crews were mobilized at approximately 3:54 p.m., and tow trucks were dispatched shortly. As of around 4 p.m., drivers were advised to transition into the No. 2 lane while the vehicles were being cleared. There were approximately 5,419,000 recorded crashes, resulting in 30,296 fatalities, claiming the lives of 32,999 individuals, and causing injuries to 2,239,000. Annually, about 2,000 children under the age of 16 succumb to traffic collisions. Over the mentioned period, there were 3,613,732 motor vehicle fatalities reported in the United States.

While the number of deaths, both in absolute terms and relative to the total US population, experienced a decline for most of the preceding two decades, this trend reversed in 2015 and continued to rise in 2016 by 200%. From 1979 to 2005, there was a 14.97% reduction in the annual number of deaths, and the per capita death rate decreased by 35.46%. In 2011, there were 32,479 traffic fatalities, marking the lowest figure in 62 years, since 1949. It’s essential to note that U.S. government motor death statistics only account for incidents that occur on public roads and do not include fatalities in parking lots, driveways, and private roads.

The United States stands as one of the most traffic congested countries, boasting nearly 284 million vehicles in operation as of the third quarter of 2021. Reports indicate that over 228.7 million individuals held valid driving licenses in 2019. This high level of traffic contributes to an increased likelihood of road accidents. In 2019 alone, there were approximately 12.15 million vehicles involved in crashes in the United States, with more than half of these incidents involving passenger cars. Forecasts indicate a potential decline in the number of road accidents per one million inhabitants in the U.S. in the upcoming years, expected to reach slightly over 7,100 in 2025. However, a slower decrease is anticipated for the number of fatalities resulting from traffic accidents.