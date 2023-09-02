12-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl Stabbed 19 Times, Where Was Payton Leutner Stabbed?

Here, we are going to talk about the 12-year-old Wisconsin Girl stabbed 19 times and this news attracts the interest of many people. Lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to learn more about the chilling story of Payton Leuter. She was a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed 19 times in the Slender Man case and this kind of case highlights the dark consequences of online urban legends. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds related to this incident and our sources have fetched a lot of details, so continue your reading to know more.

There is a post shared on Twitter that tells about this case. In this post, it is shared that two 12-year-old girls lured thier friend into the woods and stabbed her 19 times. The two 12-year-old girls were identified as Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser and their friend was Payton Leutner who was stabbed 19 times in this incident. They stabbed her in order to impress Slenderman. It is also shared that the victim crawled to a road where she was discovered and taken to the hospital. After a treatment of six days, she recovered in a hospital. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

12-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl Stabbed 19 Times

After this incident, police began an investigation in which both 12-year-olds were found not guilty because they were not suffering from a mental defect. They were committed to mental health institutions for sentences of 25 to 40 years to life. This shocking incident happened on 31 May 2014 in Waukesha, Wisconsin when a 12-year-old girl Payton Leutner was stabbed 19 times by her friends as well as her peers, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser. The motive behind this incident was to please the fictional character Slender Man who is only a fictional supernatural character. He is a fictional entity who was created on the Something Awful online forums for the 2009 Photoshop paranormal image contest.

Let us know about Payton Leutner who is involved in this horrifying incident. She was born in 2002 and she was a normal girl raised in Wisconsin until her life took a harrowing turn in May 2014. As per the reports, she is currently in college and doing well after this incident. She expressed that it was a traumatic experience for her and it inspired her to pursue a career in medicine. It is also shared that she was playing hide and seek when she was brutally stabbed 19 times. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.