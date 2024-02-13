Happy Valentine’s Day 2024 Quotes Wishes Messages Sms Whatsapp Status Dp Images Wallpapers :- Well, love ones going excited for the loving day “Valentine day” because they want to celebrate that loving day with their family and love ones. Valentine day is not just a normal day if you love someone and want to show someone that you love him or her than I am sure that this day is for you.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2024

On this day, lovers exchange gifts and cards for proposing to their love while single men and women go out in a find of their valentine. Several clubs and discs organise special romantic nights on this day which is accompanied by music, candle light dinners and other romantic settings.They stand for love, friendship and romance. The colour red is associated with love and passion.

What you need to do is grab a rose and tell her/him your feelings and let them decide that you worth enough for them.

“Love is just a word we people put definition on it” and I think that’s the mainstream of love and we all got our own story of love and that’s cool because we all have our own experience and our own Memory and i think that’s why we all can gave different-2 definition of love.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2024 Poems Quotes Wishes

I think valentine day is only medium of celebration of love. So forgot which day is today just tried to be loyal and good for your love ones I think that’s only matters. “Gave love take love “only this is the backbone of this day.

A day without you in my life should never come and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life.

A day without you is a day without sun, a night without you is a night without moon; a life without you is a life without life.

As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine’s Day is a good day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Cupid shoots well for me! He hit you and me with perfect aim.

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

Happy Saint Anti Valentine’s Day 2024 Wishes Images

Curved high on a mountain, covered deep in dew, I saw these words… I LOVE YOU!

Even though Valentine’s day costs a lot more with a girlfriend, you are the one girl in this world who is totally worth it.

I thank god because he made me meet you in the journey of life.

I thank my life; because it gave me you…I love my life because you are a part of it.

I want to let you know that I want you to be my Valentine. Again!

I was reborn when you first kissed me. Part of me died when you left me. But now I still live, waiting for the day you return to me.

I will hold on you forever because I have never known someone more special than you.

I will wait for you till dawn even if it is the darkest night.

Every moment I am not without you, my tears fill the ocean blue…By mine, my love, forever.

Every time I see you, I feel a little flame in my heart, that lights up, because… I LOVE YOU!

A lot of people need a little push to confess their feeling towards their love ones and that push is Valentine day. Because we all are not same we all need kind of weapon to express our feeling.

Valentines Day Whatsapp Status Dp

So go out enjoy as much as you can because love never came back in life it’s like money if you have it than enjoy it.

Hearts beat 72 times a min,

Even if ur heart beats only once a min,

U’ll stil live coz 71 times my heart beats 4u..

Good Morning & Have a good day.

If love can be avoided by closing eyes,

then I wouldn’t blink at all

for I dont want to let a second pass

having fallen out of love with U!

In the morning,

sun gazes at me to make me happy…

Cool breeze hugs me to see my smile…

Birds sings to make me smile….

But my dear,

They dont know that

my smile is incomplete until

I remember your face…

My Heart To You Is Given,

Oh Dear, Do Give Yours To Me,

We’ll Lock Them Up Together

And Throw Away The Key

So Many Time

I Thought I’d Never

Find Sum1 To Love Me

d Way I Needed 2 B

Loved Then

U Came In My Life

&

Showed Me

Wh8 True Love

Really Is

Happy Valentine’s Day

I don’t understand why Cupid

was chosen to represent Valentine’s Day.

When I think about romance,

the last thing on my mind is a short,

chubby toddler coming at me with a weapon.

O my dear Valentine

Whats life ?

Life is love.

Whats love ?

Love is kissing.

Whats kissing ?

Come here and I show you.

There’s lot of sweet stories coming tomorrow and that going to be awesome and I hope that you all enjoy your love like your own style.

“Everybody has an Addiction mine happens to be you” – drake

“you ever love somebody so much you can barely breath When you with him/her” – Eminem, ask that question to you and love that person and don’t let him/her go never.