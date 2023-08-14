Independence Day 2022 is coming towards us on fifteenth August and we have officially posted numerous things for that favorable day. What’s more, And now we are planning to post some slogans, thoughts, poems, shayaris, etc, and so on for independence day with the goal that you could appreciate ur independence day in schools, colleges. 77th Independence Day Sms 2022

Further, Independence day is celebrated on 15th August every year, and on that day India became independent from the British on date 15th August 1947.

It is one of the biggest national days. following India had taken independence on 15th of August 1947, Then Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India and established the National Flag of India.

Independence day is wonderfully celebrated in schools, and Colleges, and different Educational Institutions with professors and seniors.

Let’s salute our fighters for fighting for this nation,

and bringing us the independence day!

People might forget,

but never can I,

people died for the nation,

and cried for the country’s filtration.

Happy Independence Day!

T0day, Let us Remember the G0lden Heritage 0f 0ur C0untry and Feel Pr0ud t0 be a Part 0f INDIA.”

“Th0se wh0 w0n 0ur independence believe liberty t0 be the secret 0f happiness and c0urage t0 be the secret 0f liberty.” Independence Day Slogans of India

L0ved Indians, Let us celebrate & enj0y the freedom t0 live independently in our country Cheerfully, Hopefully, Peacefully by remembering our National Heroes wh0 gave us Freedom after suffering pain & humiliation.

Patriotism is not Short frenzied out Bursts of Emotion, Bid the Tranquil, and Steady Dedication of a Lifetime.

Even If I died in the Service of the Nation I would be Proud of it. Every drop of my Blood..will Contribute t0 the Growth of this Nation and Make it strong and Dynamic.

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it.

Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation

And to make it strong and dynamic.

We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made!

For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls.

Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge.

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.

To listen to some devout people, one would imagine that God never laughs. Happy Indian Independence Day.

So far as I am able to judge, nothing has been left undone, either by man or nature, to make India the most extraordinary country that the sun visits on his rounds. Nothing seems to have been forgotten, nothing overlooked.

Wish you Happy Independence Day 🙂