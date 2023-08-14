Every year on 15th August Independence Day of India is celebrated with great joy and happiness all over the country. Independence Day is a National Holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the British Empire on 15 August 1947. India attained independence following an Independence Movement noted for largely nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience led by the Indian National Congress (INC). On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, who had become the first Prime Minister of India that day, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. On each subsequent Independence Day, the prime minister has raised the flag and given a speech. Bow below get complete details of 15 August Happy Independence Day 2022.

History of Independence Day:

Independence Day is every year seen on fifteenth August, as a national occasion in India honoring the country’s Independent from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947, the UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 exchanging authoritative sway to the Indian Constituent Assembly. India still held King George VI as head of state until its change to the full republican constitution. India accomplished freedom following the Independence Movement noted for to a great extent peaceful resistance and common noncompliance drove by the Indian National Congress (INC).

15 August Independence Day Long Short Speech Essay In Hindi

आजादी कहें या स्वतंत्रता ये ऐसा शब्द है जिसमें पूरा आसमान समाया है। आजादी एक स्वाभाविक भाव है या यूँ कहें कि आजादी की चाहत मनुष्य को ही नहीं जीव-जन्तु और वनस्पतियों में भी होती है। सदियों से भारत अंग्रेजों की दासता में था, उनके अत्याचार से जन-जन त्रस्त था। खुली फिजा में सांस लेने को बेचैन भारत में आजादी का पहला बिगुल 1857 में बजा किन्तु कुछ कारणों से हम गुलामी के बंधन से मुक्त नही हो सके। वास्तव में आजादी का संघर्ष तब अधिक हो गया जब बाल गंगाधर तिलक ने कहा कि “स्वतंत्रता हमारा जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार है”।

अनेक क्रांतिकारियों और देशभक्तों के प्रयास तथा बलिदान से आजादी की गौरव गाथा लिखी गई है। यदि बीज को भी धरती में दबा दें तो वो धूप तथा हवा की चाहत में धरती से बाहर आ जाता है क्योंकि स्वतंत्रता जीवन का वरदान है। व्यक्ति को पराधीनता में चाहे कितना भी सुख प्राप्त हो किन्तु उसे वो आन्नद नही मिलता जो स्वतंत्रता में कष्ट उठाने पर भी मिल जाता है। तभी तो कहा गया है कि

पराधीन सपनेहुँ सुख नाहीं।

जिस देश में चंद्रशेखर, भगत सिंह, राजगुरू, सुभाष चन्द्र, खुदिराम बोस, रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल जैसे क्रान्तिकारी तथा गाँधी, तिलक, पटेल, नेहरु, जैसे देशभकत मौजूद हों उस देश को गुलाम कौन रख सकता था। आखिर देशभक्तों के महत्वपूर्ण योगदान से 14 अगस्त की अर्धरात्री को अंग्रेजों की दासता एवं अत्याचार से हमें आजादी प्राप्त हुई थी। ये आजादी अमूल्य है क्योंकि इस आजादी में हमारे असंख्य भाई-बन्धुओं का संघर्ष, त्याग तथा बलिदान समाहित है। ये आजादी हमें उपहार में नही मिली है। वंदे मातरम् और इंकलाब जिंदाबाद की गर्जना करते हुए अनेक वीर देशभक्त फांसी के फंदे पर झूल गए। 13 अप्रैल 1919 को जलियाँवाला हत्याकांड, वो रक्त रंजित भूमि आज भी देश-भक्त नर-नारियों के बलिदान की गवाही दे रही है।

आजादी अपने साथ कई जिम्मेदारियां भी लाती है, हम सभी को जिसका ईमानदारी से निर्वाह करना चाहिए किन्तु क्या आज हम 66 वर्षों बाद भी आजादी की वास्तिवकता को समझकर उसका सम्मान कर रहे है? आलम तो ये है कि यदि स्कूलों तथा सरकारी दफ्तरों में 15 अगस्त न मनाया जाए और उस दिन छुट्टी न की जाए तो लोगों को याद भी न रहे कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस हमारा राष्ट्रीय त्योहार है जो हमारी जिंदगी के सबसे अहम् दिनों में से एक है ।

एक सर्वे के अनुसार ये पता चला कि आज के युवा को स्वतंत्रता के बारे में सबसे ज्यादा जानकारी फिल्मों के माध्यम से मिलती है और दूसरे नम्बर पर स्कूल की किताबों से जिसे सिर्फ मनोरंजन या जानकारी ही समझता है। उसकी अहमियत को समझने में सक्षम नही है। ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर खुद को अपडेट करके और आर्थिक आजादी को ही वास्तिक आजादी समझ रहा है। वेलेंटाइन डे को स्वतंत्रता दिवस से भी बङे पर्व के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है।

आज हम जिस खुली फिजा में सांस ले रहे हैं वो हमारे पूर्वजों के बलिदान और त्याग का परिणाम है। हमारी नैतिक जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि मुश्किलों से मिली आजादी की रुह को समझें। आजादी के दिन तिरंगे के रंगो का अनोखा अनुभव महसूस करें इस पर्व को भी आजद भारत के जन्मदिवस के रूप में पूरे दिल से उत्साह के साथ मनाएं। स्वतंत्रता का मतलब केवल सामाजिक और आर्थिक स्वतंत्रता न होकर एक वादे का भी निर्वाह करना है कि हम अपने देश को विकास की ऊँचाइयों तक ले जायेंगें। भारत की गरिमा और सम्मान को सदैव अपने से बढकर समझेगें। रविन्द्र नाथ टैगोर की कविताओं से कलम को विराम देते हैं।

Happy Independence Day Speech Essay In English For Students Teachers

Respected teachers and my dear friends,

Very warm good morning to one and all present here.

Today August 15, 2022 we, Indians are celebrating our 76th year of independence. Long before India was under the rule of British kingdom. Indians have suffered very badly under the British rule. Today we have all the freedom for education, transportation, business and in every field. But before 1947 it was not such case, there was no freedom at all for the people. It’s our great Indian leaders who struggled hard to bring us the freedom with the success against British rule and earned independence to India.

This day is well celebrated in the country with much pleasure. The importance of the day is to remember those freedom fighters because of whom today our life has become so beautiful. During the British rule the children/ kids were not allowed to go to school, no independent trading was allowed. All the goods were taken from India and sold at the British markets with huge prices and giving no profits to the Indians. Indians were treated like slaves. The great freedom fighters Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhiji, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Ray all were famous patriots who fought for the freedom of India.

Today, if we take the example of Gaza being destroyed by the Israel kingdom, there the people is brutally killed and are very badly treated. Even the children and small kids and even newborn babies are killed without humanity. They attack the rescue homes, hospitals, schools, etc. Once, we Indians were also in such a stage of harassment. Today we are independent of all such powers. Our India today has a very well-established democracy, judiciary in the country. All these were not just obtained but through much hard work and sacrifices made by the Indian army, leaders and the people. The leaders organized many movements against the British and at last succeeded in their aim. Gandhiji, our father of the nation is the important and main leader who brought freedom to the country through his ahimsa and satyagraha methods. Gandhi dreamed a country with nonviolence, and peace in our country.

As Indians, our duty towards the mother country is to work for the development of India. Because the India we see today is a result of the sacrifice of many great leaders and it has their dreams in it. It is our privilege to make the country best among the nations and to work for its development.

Jai Hind !! Jai Bharat !!

Happy Independence Day 2023 Flag Kites Posters Images Wallpapers Pics

77th Independence Day Poems In Hindi English

My India

Better than Heaven or Arcadia

I love thee, O my India!

And thy love I shall give

To every brother nation that lives.

God made the Earth;

Man-made confining countries

And their fancy-frozen boundaries.

But with unfound boundless love

I behold the borderland of my India

Expanding into the World.

Hail, mother of religions, lotus, scenic beauty,

and sages!

Thy wide doors are open,

Welcoming God’s true sons through all ages.

Where Ganges, woods, Himalayan caves, and

men dream God –

I am hallowed; my body touched that sod

– by Swami Yogananda, paramhansa

“Where the mind is without fear

and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been

broken up into fragments by

narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from

the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches

its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason

has not lost its way into the dreary

desert sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is lead forward by thee

into ever-widening thought and action-

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father,

let my country awake.”

– by Rabindranath Tagore

ये पेड़ ये पत्ते ये शाखें भी परेशान हो जाएं !

अगर परिंदे भी हिन्दू और मुस्लमान हो जाएं . .

न मस्जिद को जानते हैं ,

न शिवालों को जानते हैं जो भूखे पेट होते हैं,

वो सिर्फ निवालों को जानते हैं.

मेरा यही अंदाज ज़माने को खलता है.

की मेरा चिराग हवा के खिलाफ क्यों जलता है……

में अमन पसंद हूँ, मेरे शहर में दंगा रहने दो…

लाल और हरे में मत बांटो, मेरी छत पर तिरंगा रहने दो

Bharat maa ke amar saputon,

path par aage badhate jaana.

parwat nadiyaan aur samandar,

hans kar paaya sabhi kar jaana.

tumame Himgiri ki unchaayi,

saagar jaisi geharaayi hai.

leharon ki masti hai tum mein,

suraj jaisi tarunaayi hai.

Bhagat Singh, Rana Pratap ka,

Behata rakt tumhaare tan mein,

Gautam, Gandhi, Mahaveer sa,

rehata satya tumhaare man mein.

sankat aaya jab dharti par,

tumane bhishan sangraam kiya.

maar bhagaaya dushman ko fir,

jag mein apana naam kiya.

aane waale naye vishav mein,

tum bhi kuchh kar ke dikhlaana.

Bharat ke unnat lalaat ko,

jag mein unchaa aur uthaana.

