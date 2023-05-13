17-year-old Honduran Migrant dies in US, immigration Custody

There is a piece of news coming out related to the death of a 17-year-old migrant and this news is a topic of discussion because his death occurred in the government’s custody. The Honduran foreign affairs office identified the dead migrant as Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza whose deceased news is getting so much attention and popularity on the Internet site. His family is broken down after his demise and raises various questions related to his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his death in this article, so read continuously.

He died in his teenage and his mother demanded the answers to his son’s death from the Officials Department of America because he passed away while in U.S. immigration custody. His mother shared that he had no illness and there is no information about his sickness before his demise. He was detained at a Safety Harbor, Florida facility. On 25 April 2023, He left his hometown located in Olanchito, Honduras, crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, and was referred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He talked to his mother on 5 May and later his friends inform his mother about his death news. Many people are supporting his family at this painful time period.

17-year-old Honduran Migrant dies in US

He was 17 years old at the time of his death and he took his last breath on Wednesday 10 May 2023 in U.S. custody at a Safety Harbor, Florida shelter facility. The cause of his death is not disclosed publicly and not much information has been shared related to his death. However, the investigation by the medical examiner continues to share further information and his death cause. He died alone and the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this topic. We will update our article after receiving more details related to his death cause and share it in our article.

His death news was announced by The Department of Health and Human Services. This news is running on the top of the internet and social media trends. Lots of users are sharing their reactions and are curious to know the whole detail related to his death. Although, not much information has been shared yet. Before his death, six migrant children also died either when they were being detained by border patrol and sent to the hospital or they died after getting released by the hospital in 2019.