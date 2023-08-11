17-year-old JEE Aspirant Student Dies By Suicide in Kota, Third Suicide Case

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that 17 year 17-year-old student has passed away. The student has been identified as Manish Prajapat. Manish is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at just 17. Recently his passing news came on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms Many people are shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are very curious to know about Manish Prajapat and how he died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Manish Prajapat was a student in Rajasthan’s Kota who passed away by suicide. He took his own life on Thursday, 9 August 2023. It is very shocking news for his close ones as no one thought that he would lose his life like this and currently they have been mourning his death. This marks their case of student suicide in Kota within the past week. The dead body was sent for post-mortem examination the police stated. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to learn about the news.

17-year-old Student Dies By Suicide

Manish Prajapat was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. He was a 17-year-old who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a private coaching institute in Kota for the last six months. He was a very talented person who was also known for his kind nature. He was a great son, brother, friend and person. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. He was a beloved person in the family and he will be missed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the police report, no suicide note was found at the scene. Since the news went out on social media platfroms many people have been very shocked and broken. Currently, police have been investigating the case.