17-yr-old Delhi Boy Released From Juvenile Home a Month, Kills Another Teen

According to reports, a 17-year-old teenager, who was released from a juvenile home a month ago, stabbed another teenager to death.

According to the information, it has been learned that he was released from the juvenile home only a month ago. After which, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, a 17-year-old teenager killed another teenager by stabbing him in the Aman Vihar area of the national capital. This incident gave people goosebumps. As soon as the police got the news about this incident, they took this matter seriously and continued their investigation on this matter.

17-yr-old Delhi Boy Released From Juvenile Home a Month

After investigating this case, the police gave its statement to the public and said that the name of the teenager who was the victim of this terrible incident was Akash. However, Akash himself was unaware that he was going to be the victim of a terrible accident. Police also said that he had gone to Aman Vihar to meet a friend. The killer was caught by the police in Sonipat, Haryana, and brought back to Delhi. When the killer was questioned during the investigation as to why he killed Akash. Then he said that he had to take revenge on him because he and his friend had attacked him.

Six criminal cases including robbery, cheating, and assault have already been registered against the killer in Prem Nagar and Aman Vihar police stations. Now the law will give the harshest punishment for other crimes committed by the murderer. The teenager was sent to a juvenile home to make amends for his past crimes. The time when he committed the murder of Akash was a month after coming out of the juvenile home.