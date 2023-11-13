18-Year-Old College Student Parents Speak Out After Daughter, Nashville Park Shooting

An eighteen-year-old female college student from the United States has been tragically killed after being struck in the head with a stray bullet while traversing a trail near the University of Nashville campus in Nashville, Tennessee. The Metro Nashville Police Department has reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The student, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have been walking on the train tracks in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park when the bullet struck her in the head.

Jullian Ludwig, 18, a Belmont University student, was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hospitalized in critical condition, Nashville police said in a statement. Police said the shooting occurred across the street from public housing. "Jullian Ludwig was shot and collapsed on the sidewalk," police said. "She was found about an hour later by someone passing by who called the police." She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died overnight. "The shooting occurred from across the street from the public housing," police wrote on Twitter.

Shaquille Taylor, identified as the suspect in the shooting, has been taken into custody. According to the police department, Taylor was in the process of disassembling a car when he fired a single round into the head of an 18-year-old pedestrian walking across the street. Initially, Taylor was charged with two counts of assault and one of tampering with evidence. However, following the death of Ms Ludwig, police stated that they are in negotiations with prosecutors to modify the charges. For the time being, Mr. Taylor is being detained on a bond of $280,000. Additionally, sources have indicated that Mr. Taylor is facing a charge of failure to appear on Friday for a carjacking incident that occurred in September.