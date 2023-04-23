2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lochaber Overnight

Today we are going to share big news which is coming out A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Lochaber, with locals describing buildings shaking “as a bomb had gone off”. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this news.

The British Geological Survey confirmed the quake, which occurred at 2.25 am on Saturday, four miles southwest of Fort William. It was reported over 120 times. The intensity of its shaking was classified as “weak shaking”, but was still felt by residents of West Highland City and surrounding areas. Louise Morrison, who lives in Fort William, told The Press and Journal that “it felt like a bomb had gone off”. Describing the “very scary experience”, she said: “I was already awake in bed because my dog ​​woke me up maybe 15 minutes ago.” Up and around the ground, through my whole apartment. ‘I felt the house creak and shake’.

2.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Rachel Berry who also lives in the town said the quake caused a lamp to fall and some pictures to blink, as well as knock pegs from a washing line. At that time, I initially thought it was thunder, then I felt the house creaking and vibrating, and then a low rumble. On Twitter, John Currie tweeted: “Anyone else thinks there was an earthquake in Fort William? The building shook around 2.25.” In response, a Twitter user named Amy said, “Yes, I and My partner and woke up. It felt like there was an explosion.”

