2 Children Among Six Killed in Johnson County Crash: 3 Others in Critical Condition

There is an investigation has also begun and they have shared some statements related to this topic. It was a fatal head-on collision that happened between a minivan and a pickup truck that caused the death of six people. It occurred at about 4 pm on Tuesday 26 December 2023 on U.S. Highway 67 located near County Road 1119, Cleburne in Johnson County. The victims were going north in a minivan and suddenly collided south in a pickup truck. They crossed into oncoming traffic in a “no passing” area and hit the minivan head-on. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

2 Children Among Six Killed in Johnson County Crash

In this crash, a total of seven people were involved, six people lost their lives and they were identified as two children, two young people, and two elders. This collision took place on 26 December and the victims were identified on 27 December by the DPS. They shared the details of the victims; the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving, 36-year-old woman, Naveena Potabathula, 64-year-old man, Nageswararao Ponnada, 60-year-old woman, Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 10-year-old boy, Krithik Potabathula, and 9-year-old girl, Nishidha Potabathula. The driver was from Irving and the other passengers were from Alpharetta, Georgia. The one who survived this fatal collision was identified as 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula. Keep reading…

The news of this fatal crash is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet and spreads like wildfire. It occurred at about 04:00 pm on Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 and near County Road 1119. Only one survived in the seven victims of this incident and all the other six were killed in this collision incident. It is reported that this happened when the minivan was going north in the same area, and the pickup crossed the northbound lane, entered the no-passing zone, and collided with the minivan, causing a fatal accident.