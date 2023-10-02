2 Kerala Doctors Die as Car Falls Into River in Ernakulam CCTV Video Footage

Two doctors were killed in a car accident in Gothuruth on October 1. Three others in the vehicle were rescued by residents. The accident occurred early in the morning in Gothuruth. According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accident was caused by heavy rain and the ‘wrong direction’ indicated on Google Maps, which caused the car to plunge into the water body from the road. Let’s keep reading the whole article to get all the information related to this case.

The deceased are Advaith and Ajmal, both 28 years of age, who worked at a private medical facility in Kodungalloor. The rescued ones are Dr. Khasik Kabeer, a nursing student Jismon, and a medical student, Thamanna, who is in stable condition. They were on their way back to Kodungalloor after attending Dr Advaith’s birthday party in Kochi. “They turned right from Labour Junction on the directions given on Google Maps, but instead of turning left they took a wrong turn and entered a water-logged road at 12:35 am,” said the survivor. “The survivors said they were sure that it was the road as they could see the lights of the temple directly in front of them. The temple is located on the opposite bank of the river,” said a police inspector at Vadakkekara.

The incident occurred after a resident witnessed the car plunging into the river and initiated the rescue effort. While three passengers were rescued, the two doctors were drowned. The Fire and Rescue Services, as well as the police, recovered the bodies. A road barrier was subsequently erected to alert motorists of the water body. According to Ebin Sam, an expert from NATPAC, it is not unusual for motorists to use Google Maps to take the wrong route. Sam recalled a similar incident in which he and his colleagues were traveling in a car a few years ago when the navigation system led them to a road that ended in a gorge near Erattupetta. Fortunately, the incident occurred during the day.