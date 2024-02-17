2 killed in bike-car collision in Palakkad, CCTV Video Footage

In today’s article, we will talk about a recent accident that is making headlines on news channels. Two youth lost their lives in this accident and there is an investigation has begun by the authorities to understand all the details. Every day, many individuals lose their lives after being involved in fatal crash accidents. Similarly, two people died in this accident and it broke the hearts of their families. The deceased have been identified as Ratheesh and Midhun. Several queries have been raised related to this accident, so we made an article and mentioned all the available details regarding this topic and about the victims.

The official reports stated that it was a car-bike collision incident in which two youth lost their lives. This incident took place at about 10:15 pm on Friday 16 February 2024 on Koduvayur-Kakkayur Road located near Kargil Bus Stop in Palakkad City, Kerala, India. In this accident, two vehicles and three people were involved. Two vehicles were identified as a bike and a car. Two were riding on the bike and one was driving the car. The duo was going towards Kakkayur but was involved in this devasting incident. Several details are left to share, so keep continuing your reading…

2 killed in bike-car collision in Palakkad

Both the deceased were identified as Ratheesh and Midhun. Although the car driver suffered minor injuries, his identity has not been publicly disclosed. If we talk about the deceased, Ratheesh was a 22-year-old resident of Vemballur and Midhun was a 19-year-old resident of Ambad, Kannanur. After this incident, both were rushed to the hospital by locals but they were confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital. The details are presently limited and are not completely shared yet. The authorities made their involvement in this case and are on the way to gathering the excat details. Scroll down this page and read on…

