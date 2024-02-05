2 Killed in Multi-car Crash on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County, CCTV Video Footage

In today’s article, we are going to share a piece of attention-grabbing news with you. Recently we have received information about a multi-car crash on U.S 19 in Pinellas County. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Has anyone died because of this accident? Are the police looking for this case and many other questions arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

As we have told you at the beginning of the article that multi-car crash on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County. This news has made headlines on the internet and has forced people to know about it. According to sources, we have learned that in Pinellas County the U.S., A multi-car accident on Route 19 occurred on Saturday night. After receiving information about this incident, the police decided to solve this matter seriously. Police arrived at the scene and continued their investigation. Police shared some shocking statements during the investigation, saying that it happened on Saturday around 10:30 south of Republic Drive on U.S. 19.

2 Killed in Multi-car Crash on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County

After the ongoing investigation on this matter, the police gave their statement and said that the multi-car crash incident became even worse when 2 people who were victims of this incident died. Police deemed it necessary to close down northbound lanes in Pinellas County to continue their investigation, causing havoc for other travelers. Police said the U.S. A Chevy Trax traveling north on 19 lost control and hit four cars head-on. Police identified the driver of the Chevy Trax as a 50-year-old Largo man. Police said the Chevy Trax first collided with the rear of the Hyundai Santa Fe, followed by other parked vehicles.

The Hyundai Santa Fe driver was identified as a 54-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the accident. Police sent him to a nearby hospital to manage his critical condition but he was declared dead. On the other hand, the 50-year-old Chevy Trax driver also died on the spot.