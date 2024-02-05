Good day, Today a news has come stating that Two individuals, including a child, sustain severe injuries following a car crash on Highway 17. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. A child and an adult have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle car collision near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. and involved a passenger car and either a pickup truck or a sport utility-style vehicle at the intersection of Highway 17 and O’Brien Road.

An air ambulance transported one child and an adult with serious injuries to the hospital. The age of the child is currently unknown. Highway 17 is shut down in both directions from Bruce Street to Gillan Road, with detours currently in operation. The reopening time is currently uncertain. From 1913 to 2021, motor-vehicle deaths in the United States, encompassing various vehicle types, surged by 1,018%, escalating from 4,200 fatalities in 1913 to 46,980 in 2021. Nevertheless, the landscape of car usage has evolved significantly since the inception of tracking. In 1913, approximately 1.3 million vehicles and 2 million drivers existed, with the number of miles driven yet to be estimated.

In contrast, the latest 2021 data reveal 282.4 million vehicles, 228 million licensed drivers, and an annual mileage of 3,140 billion miles. Across various metrics, motor-vehicle safety has markedly improved since the early 1900s. Significant changes in driver attitudes, behaviors, and advancements in vehicle safety technology have collectively contributed to a safer landscape for car travel. The peak of the population motor-vehicle death rate occurred in 1937 at 30.8 deaths per 100,000 population. Presently, the rate stands at 14.3 per 100,000, reflecting a noteworthy 54% improvement. In 1913, the death rate was 33.38 per 10,000 vehicles on the road.

In 2021, this rate decreased to 1.66 per 10,000 vehicles, marking a substantial 95% improvement. The motor-vehicle death rate in 1923, the inaugural year miles driven was estimated, was 18.65 deaths per 100 million miles. Since then, the mileage death rate has decreased by 92%, reaching 1.50 deaths per 100 million miles driven. Despite these historic declines, it’s crucial not to become complacent. In 2021, the vehicle death rate rose by 8.5%, the mileage death rate increased by 2.7%, and the population death rate saw an 11% rise from 2020.