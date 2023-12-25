2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway

There is shocking news coming forward from the Airline Highway where a tragic crash incident occurred that claimed the lives of two individuals. Yes, you heard right two people were killed in this fatal crash incident and the news of this heartbreaking event is making headlines over the news channels. An investigation was conducted after this fatal incident and the authorities are on the way to fetch all the details. It is creating a great buzz on the internet. Many questions have been raised in people’s minds related to this crash, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash

According to the reports, it was a fatal crash incident that occurred at 01:15 am on Sunday, 24 December 2023 in the 9000 block of Airline Highway. It is also said that it was a drag racing crash incident that took place in the early morning on the Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. In this accident, two people were killed and they were identified as Jason Dennis and Jonquetta Darville. The authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the excat details about this terrible crash incident. Still, some details are left to share, and continue your reading…

Furthermore, the deputies believe that two people were possibly drag racing on the incident scene just before the crash. It was a fatal crash incident and it occurred when the vehicle crashed into a tree. The crashed vehicle was identified as a Ford Mustang and the accident occurred when the drivers lost control of the vehicle they were in. It is stated that the victims were thrown from the vehicle after striking a tree and it led to this terrifying accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department was informed by the locals after this incident and the deputies reached the Highway. Keep reading to get further details.

Presently, no information has been shared about the deceased in this tragic incident. Jason Dennis and Jonquetta Darvill both died in this accident but no details have been shared about their personal lives. Both men were possibly drag racing on Airline Highway and tragically lost their lives but details have not been fully confirmed. We have mentioned all the available details related to this topic above in this article and our sources continue to collect more details related to this topic. We will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.