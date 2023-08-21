20 killed, 15 Injured in Bus Fire After Colliding Van Near Pindi Bhattian

It is coming out that a terrible accident happened in which around 18 people were burnt to death and many were injured seriously in this incident. This crash incident was so dangerous and currently running on the top of the internet and social media pages. It occurred on Faisalabad Motorway and there is an investigation has also begun after this incident. This news attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting online platforms to know more about this crash incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this crash incident.

According to the reports, this crash incident happened when a passenger bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels collided which resulted in this terrible accident. It is shared that many people were traveling in the bus of which 18 were burnt to death very badly while other people sustained major injuries due to this accident. This crash incident took place on Sunday early morning 20 August 2023 on Fais­alabad Motorway located near Pindi Bhattian, Islamabad. In this crash incident, the drivers of both vehicles were killed said Rescue 1122. Initially reports stated that this accident happened due to the bus driver’s negligence,” but later IG further said that “the relevant com­mander and night patrolling officer had been suspended”.

There are around 40 passengers on the bus who were going to Is­lamabad from Karachi when the terrible incident happened. In this accident, 18 people died and the other injured were rushed to the Pindi Bhattian Hospital. After the investigation, it is shared that after the collision the fire engulfed the bus shortly. A police officer shared “Most of the injured persons are in critical condition and the eyewitness people tried to pull the passengers from the burning bus by smashing windows. Later, it is also shared that around 15 passengers were safely taken out of the wreckage.

As per the reports, short-circuit was the cause of the fire in the bus. IG said in a statement that "Strict action will be tak­en against those responsible for the acci­dent". There are some pictures have also shared on Youtube and these videos are crossing a large number of views. IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja was supervising the rescue and relief activities related to this incident and after the injured, Khawaja also inquired. Further investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more details related to this incident.