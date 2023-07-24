20-year-old Student Dies of Heart Attack After Marathon in Madurai

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a 20-year-old student has passed away. He is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. With his passing news left many people in shock and pain. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you.

The student has been identified as Dinesh Kumar. He was a very talented student who was from Kallakurichi. He was a final-year student who was pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at a private college in Madurai. He was a very amazing person who did great work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they are searching for Dinesh Kumar’s name as they are very curious to know about the news. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

20-year-old Student Dies of Heart Attack

As per the report, Dinesh Kumar is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday, 23 July 2023 when he was 20 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now many are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, a student passed away due to cardiac arrest after participating in a marathon in Madurai. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Reportedly, after successfully completing the marathon early in the morning. Dinesh seemed to be in good health for about an hour, as told by his friends. However, he later complained of reservation and went to a restroom. Then they discovered that he had been suffering from an epileptic episode and instantly ran him to the Rajaji Government Hospital in the vicinity. The medical officials tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 10:45 am. Many people are very saddened. Many people are expressing their condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dinesh's soul rest in peace.