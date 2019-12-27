2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India Specification Features Price Images :- India Kawasaki Motor has finally introduced its most anticipated first BS6 compliant offering with the launch of the 2020 Z900. Talking about the price of 2020 Kawasaki Z900, it is priced between ₹ 8.50 lakh and ₹ 9 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom) and is Euro5 compliant, as per to the company.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India

That’s a sudden raise in the pricing as compared to the BS4 model that retailed at ₹ 7.69 lakh. With the high price tag though, the 2020 Z900 now gets a host of electronics while holding the same power as well as torque figures on the naked in-four cylinder motorcycle.

The bike on the other hand, locks horns against the Triumph Street Triple S, Suzuki GSX-S750 along with the KTM 790 Duke.

In addition to that, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 does not get main visual changes as well as the bike looks identical to the present model on sale. On the other hand, it now comes equipped with four riding modes and those are as follows: Sport, Rain, Road and Manual, three-level traction control as well as two power modes.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Specification Features

There’s a new 10.9 cm TFT instrument console as well in order to access the new features alongside with smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideaology App. The Z900 on the other hand also gets upgraded with an LED headlamp switching the halogen unit accessible on the BS4 version.

Mechanically, the new Kawasaki Z900 meets the BS6 emission standards in India as well as carries on to create 123 bhp at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm from the 948 cc in-line four-cylinder motor.

Talking about its engine, it is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The bike also carries on to use the same suspension along with braking tech, and rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Price In India

The new Z900 is available in two different colours and those are as follows: Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.