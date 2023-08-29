2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India at Rs 1.39 Lakh Full Specs and Features

HONDA MOTORCYCLE again set its stronghold on the market with the new Honda Hornet 2.0

Good Day, Friends. In the Automotive world, a pioneer brand HONDA MOTORCYCLE again set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new update. We are talking about their entry into the industry with new Honda Hornet (2.0) . Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it.

The 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with an engine that is compliant with OBD2 standards, along with an updated assist and slipper clutch, as well as refreshed graphics. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the Honda Hornet 2.0, now incorporating OBD2 compliance. The motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In addition to its OBD2-certified engine, the 2023 Hornet 2.0 showcases updated graphics and introduces a new assist and slipper clutch.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India

The bike is equipped with a 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, PGM-FI engine that adheres to OBD2 standards. This engine generates 17.3PS of peak power and 15.9Nm of maximum torque. The power is harnessed by a 5-speed gearbox. Founded in 1999 and situated in Manesar, District Gurgaon, Haryana, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Private Limited (HMSI) is the exclusive Indian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, Limited. This initiative represented Honda’s fourth entry into India’s automotive sector, succeeding Kinetic Honda Motor Ltd (1984–1998), Hero Honda (1984–2011), and Honda Siel Cars India (1995–2012). HMSI possesses manufacturing units in four different locations: Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Kolar, Karnataka, and Vitthalapur in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat state.



Maintaining its design, the 2023 Hornet 2.0 employs a diamond frame, accompanied by a USD front fork and a monoshock in the rear. Tubeless tires wrap around the 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels. The braking setup consists of a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, supplemented by an optional single-channel ABS system.



The 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 boasts several standout features, including an all-LED lighting setup (consisting of an LED headlamp, LED winkers, and an X-shaped LED taillamp), a fully digital liquid-crystal instrument display, a split seat arrangement, and a compact muffler. Customers can choose from four distinct color options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. HMSI provides a 10-year warranty plan for the 2023 Hornet 2.0, encompassing a standard three-year warranty and the option to extend it by an additional seven years.