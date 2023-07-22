2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10,89,900 Specs and More

In this article, we are going to talk about the new Kia Seltos. The good news is coming the new Kia Seltos has been launched in India. Now, after the launch online users and customers are searching for the price and features of the 2023 Kia Seltos. This news has gone viral on the internet and is getting much attention. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. There are many questions have been raised after the launch of the Kia Seltos facelift. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The Kia Seltos company launched their new model in India whose demand is increasing. People have very eager to know the price of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift. People have very eager to purchase the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift. Kia India has officially launched the much-awaited 2023 Kia Seltos facelift, giving car enthusiasts across the country something to be excited about. The mid-size SUV has been given a fresh update, with new features and design elements, making it even more appealing to potential buyers. One of the standout features of the facelifted Seltos is its engine options. There are three engines to choose from, catering to different driving needs.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched in India

If you are searching for the price so let us tell you that the 2023 Kia Seltos is available in a total of 18 variants, offering a wide range of options to suit different preferences and budgets. The base variant is priced at Rs 10,89,900 (ex-showroom), while the top-spec variant comes in at Rs 19,99,900 (ex-showroom). The Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine delivers an impressive power output of 160PS and a torque of 253Nm, providing a thrilling driving experience. On the other hand, the Smartstream 1.5-litre NA petrol engine offers a power output of 115PS and a torque of 144Nm, striking a balance between performance and efficiency. For diesel lovers, the Smartstream 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine generates a power output of 116PS and a torque of 250Nm, ensuring a smooth and refined ride.

Further, it was launched on July 4, 2023, while the booking started on July 14, 2023. On their first day, the company gained 13, 424 bookings of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift. Inside the cabin, the Seltos facelift offers a host of modern features and advanced technologies. The infotainment system has been upgraded, now supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display provides a user-friendly interface for accessing various entertainment and navigation functions. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.