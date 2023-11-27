2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched, Price Start at Rs 2.69 Lakh Specs and More

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure motorcycle has been launched at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse festival in Goa. The price of the new bike is Rs. 2,69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new bike is available in three variants: Base, Pass, and Summit. Auto Today has been given a ride on the new Royal Enfield. The bike has been priced in India at Rs 2,69 lakh and will be available for bookings till 31st December 2023. The new Himalayan has been launched at the brand’s biggest motorcycle festival at Goa, Motoverse.

The 2023 Royal Enfield is powered by a brand new, 451cc, liquid-cooled engine (RE’s first) called Sherpa 450. The engine develops 40.02 bhp and 40 nm of torque from 8,000 rpm to 5,500 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed, slip-and-as-you-go gearbox. The engine sits canted forward, and the airbox sits over the engine, making it more compact than the previous generation of the Himalayan. The motorcycle uses a new, all-new twin-spar structure, with the engine acting as the stressed member. Up front, a USD fork is bolted to the frame, while at the rear, a preload-adjustable mono-shock is mounted. Both units are sourced from Showa. The front and rear suspension provide 200mm of travel, while the ground clearance is 230mm. 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched Royal Enfield’s 2023 Royal Himalayan is equipped with 21.4-inch front wheels and 17.4-inch rear wheels, all wrapped in thick, chunky, off-road-ready rubber. It has a single 320 mm disc at the front and 270 mm at the back with dual-channel ABS. The braking system is by ByBre. The standard seat can be adjusted from 825 mm to 845 mm. The optional lower seat offers a height range between 805 mm and 845 mm. The all-metal tank holds 17 liters of fuel and weighs 198kg with a full tank. Bookings on the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan are currently open. There are two sections of the Himalayan: the Adventure and the Rally. The Adventure and the Rally will be announced at a later stage.

The Himalayan is equipped with a new color TFT dashboard that can be connected to a smartphone and enables proper navigation thanks to the technology developed in partnership with Google. There are three riding modes available on the Himalayan: Eco mode, Performance mode with rear ABS, and Performance mode without rear ABS. All-LED lighting is standard in the Himalayan, while taillamp is integrated into indicators in the indicators.