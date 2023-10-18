2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India Check Full Specification and Features and More

Honda has announced the launch of the 2024 version of its CB300R, a naked street bike, in India. This motorcycle is priced significantly at Rs. 37,000 lower than its predecessor, starting at Rs. 2,40 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. The company has not provided any details regarding the reason for this substantial price reduction, however, it is believed to be due to an increase in dealership visits and to increase sales. This model is currently only available at Honda’s premium Big Wing dealerships. Let’s continue not to miss a single piece of information related to this new model of bike.

The CB300R has been subject to slight modifications to its engine and is now in compliance with the most recent BS6 OBD2A emissions standards. In other respects, the motorcycle has remained unchanged. It is equipped with a 286cc single-cylinder engine, which produces a power of 30.7 bhp and a torque of 27.5 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle is built on a diamond-shaped chassis and is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, 41mm USD forks, and a single-sided mono-shock. It is further equipped with a single disc at each end and dual-channel ABS for maximum stopping power. 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India

The 2024 Honda CB300R maintains the company’s traditional Neo Sports Café styling, which is derived from the larger CB1000R petrol-powered model. It is available in two colour options: Pearl Spartan Red, and Matte Massive Gray Metallic. The feature list is relatively standard for this class, including a full- LED lighting system, an LCD console, an assist and Slipper clutch, an Emergency Stop Signal, and a Hazard Light Switch. Although the Dominar 400 has an additional 10PS of power, it is significantly heavier at 47kg than the CB300R, resulting in a slower response in our tests. Ultimately, the CB300R is the most impressive of the two models.