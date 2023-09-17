2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh Full Specs and Features

The Jeep Compass for the new model year 2024 has been updated with minor styling changes, new variants, and drivetrain options. Prices of the base Compass Sport start from Rs 20,49 lakh ex-showroom, making it more affordable by around Rs 1,24 lakh. Meanwhile, the Compass automatic range starts from Rs 23,99 lakh ex-showroom, down from Rs 29,84 lakh last year. Full pricing is yet to be confirmed. The SUV is available only with a diesel engine in the 2024 model year. Sales of the petrol model have been discontinued since May 2023 due to supply chain constraints. Keep reading to know more about this car.

The 2024 Jeep Compass will come with a new black grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, and standard LED reflector and tail lamps. The Model S will get LED fog lamps and projector headlamps. The Black Shark Edition will get a body-color paint job on the roof and lower deck, black aluminum wheels with black-gloss paint, black leather seats with unique red highlights, and black shark badging on the fenders. Inside, the 2023 Compass 4×2 will have a 10. 1-inch next-gen Uconnect 5 Digital Infotainment system with five times faster operation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10. 25-inch frameless, fully colorful digital TFT gauges cluster, a Panoramic Sunroof, and a wireless charging pad. Mid-spec variants will be available in the revamped variant lineup.

2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India

Under the bonnet, the 4X2 gets a 170-horsepower, 350-Nm turbocharged inline-4 engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Jeep claims that it is the first in the segment with seamless Gear Shifting and the best in fuel economy. The engine also comes standard with ESS (Engine Stop-Start) technology on all trim levels. Jeep claims that the 4X2 can go from 0-60 kmph in just 9.8 sec. The new Jeep Compass lineup is made up of the following models: Sport Longitude / Longitude Plus Luxury BlackShark Model S.

Jeep India is offering the Jeep Adventure Assured Program to customers in Delhi NCR and Mumbai for up to 55% off buyback, maintenance, and repairs. Plus, the 2023 Compass 4X2 comes with a full safety suite, including four-channel ABS, EBD, ESC, ABS, ABS, ESC, ATF, ATG, Hill Start Assist, and rear seat reminder alerts. All trims come with Rain Brake Assist as standard. Plus, there are seven color options to choose from – pearl white, diamond black, techno metallic green, exotica red, grigio magnesia grey, minimal grey, and galaxy blue.