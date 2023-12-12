2024 Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Revealed On Dec 14 Specification and Features

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for those who are waiting to buy a new four-wheeler vehicle or have an interest in acquiring knowledge about vehicles. It is coming out that the details related to the Kia Sonet facelift 2023 have been shared and many are showing their interest to know more related to this topic. It is expected to be launched in January 2024 in India. This news is running continuously over the internet sites and many social media users are also expressing their attention. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this topic and we will try to cover all the details.

The entire automotive world is eagerly waiting for the official unveiling of the 2024 Kia ​​Sonet facelift on 14th December 2023. Unfortunately, few details and pictures of this vehicle have been shared and currently, it is trending on internet sites. According to reports, the refreshed Sonet will be offered in seven different variants – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. It is determined that it will be launched in January at the ex-showroom of the company. Several details are left to share related to this topic, so swipe up this article to know more.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Revealed On Dec 14

Furthermore, the Kia Sonet will be available at a price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and its competitive pricing puts the Sonet in a position to challenge established rivals in the segment including the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It retains the trio of engine options under the hood. The Smartstream G1.2-litre petrol engine offers 83PS and 115Nm, while the Smartstream G1.0-litre T-Gdi petrol engine produces a stronger 120PS and 172Nm. The 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine offers 116PS and 250Nm. If we talk about transmission options then they are diverse. keep reading…

Reportedly, the facelift has been substantially redesigned, taking design cues from the Seltos facelift. It offered a new grille, LED headlights, and contemporary DRLs. A new feature has been added and it is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which is a feature set to be added. It provides driver forward collision warning, forward collision-avoidance assist for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention alert, lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure and it will give an alert like a warning. It will be launched in the Indian market in January 2024.