2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched in India at Rs. 1.32 Crore Full and Features

14 seconds ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS has been introduced in India with a starting price of Rs. 1.32 crore. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. India has witnessed the launch of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift, priced at Rs. 1.32 crore (all-India, ex-showroom). Representing a mid-life update for the third-gen GLS, the model introduces both cosmetic enhancements and new features. The refreshed GLS showcases exterior updates, including redesigned alloy wheels, an updated grille, bumpers, and a new LED headlamp pattern. Internally, Mercedes has incorporated a new steering wheel, an updated MBUX interface, and the inclusion of a fingerprint telematics sensor.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

As a comprehensively equipped Mercedes SUV, it comes with amenities such as multi-zone climate control, dual-digital displays, leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats with massage function, wireless phone mirroring, and a choice of three interior colors. The GLS boasts dimensions of 5.1 meters, featuring a wheelbase exceeding 3.0 meters, establishing it as one of the largest in its segment, with a genuinely functional third row. The revamped Mercedes GLS SUV offers two engine options: a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel generating 362bhp/750Nm in the 400d variant and a 3.0-liter inline-six petrol producing 375bhp/500Nm.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched

Both engines incorporate 48V mild-hybrid technology, all-wheel drive (AWD), and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The vehicle is equipped with various drive modes, with the off-road-oriented settings utilizing the transparent bonnet function to enhance visibility in challenging terrain. The interior maintains a familiar dashboard layout from the previous model, featuring a noteworthy element – the dual integrated screens, now equipped with an upgraded version of the MBUX software. Despite retaining Mercedes’ older dashboard design, the inclusion of physical buttons for climate control and primary functions is notable.

However, the new steering wheel and updated trims and upholstery inject a sense of freshness into the cabin. Buyers can opt for three color choices: black, beige, and brown. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift is equipped with an array of features, including five-zone climate control, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Other notable features comprise a panoramic sunroof, an advanced Burmester 3D surround sound system, a power-operated tailgate, ambient lighting, ventilated and heated powered front seats, entertainment screens for middle-row passengers, and an electronically adjustable steering rack. Safety features encompass multiple airbags, electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

