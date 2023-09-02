21-year-old IIT Delhi Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Upset Over Failing In Exam

IIT Delhi student found dead in his hostel room. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from IIT, Delhi. Stating a 21-year-old young engineering student was found hanging inside his room and commit death by suicide. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. On Friday, a tragic incident occurred at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, where a student was found deceased inside their hostel room. Although no note was discovered at the scene, the police have cited academic stress as the initial explanation for this unfortunate event.





A 21-year-old student, known as Anil Kumar, tragically took their own life in a hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. This incident occurred on Friday around 6 pm when the authorities were alerted to the situation. Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered a locked hostel room, and after breaking in, they discovered the student’s lifeless body hanging inside.

The police swiftly transported the student to the hospital, where he was pronounced as having arrived in a deceased condition. Initial investigations into the case revealed that the student was pursuing a B.Tech program with a focus on Mathematics and Computing. He had received an extension due to incomplete coursework and had been staying in the hostel for the past six months. While the police did not discover a suicide note in the student’s room, it was suspected that academic stress might have played a significant role in this unfortunate decision. The student’s body underwent a postmortem examination, and further inquiries into the situation were actively ongoing.



Over the past five decades, India has seen a troubling upward trajectory in suicide rates. In 2021, there was a 7.2% increase in suicides compared to the previous year, positioning India as the country with the highest reported number of suicides worldwide. India’s share of global suicide deaths surged from 25.3% in 1990 to 36.6% in 2016 among women and from 18.7% to 24.3% among men.



In 2016, suicide became the leading cause of death for both the 15–29 years and 15–39 years age groups. The period from 1987 to 2007 witnessed a rise in the suicide rate from 7.9 to 10.3 per 100,000 individuals, with southern and eastern states of India experiencing higher suicide rates. Remarkably, daily wage earners accounted for 42,004 suicide deaths in 2021, making them the largest group in the suicide statistics.