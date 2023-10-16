Good Day Readers, Today a disastrous news has come from USA reported a series of road accident which resulted in severe injuries of people. Stay with this article to unravel this news. On Saturday night, a three-car collision occurred on Highway 212 in Cologne, Minnesota, resulting in injuries to two teenagers. According to the preliminary accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver, a 16-year-old, and the 15-year-old passenger of one of the cars involved were not wearing seat belts. As per the State Patrol, a 16-year-old boy was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on County Road 36, intending to go eastbound on Highway 212.

A Toyota Sienna, traveling east on Highway 212, collided with the Cobalt, causing it to be pushed into the westbound lanes, where it subsequently struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer. This incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The passenger in the Cobalt, a 15-year-old girl from Norwood Young America, was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, with the report not specifying the severity of his injuries.

Teens Injured Unbelted in Highway Crash

The Sienna’s driver, a 44-year-old man from Coon Rapids, was taken to 212 Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the Trail Blazer, a 66-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from Silver Lake, were fortunately uninjured.A section of Highway 212 is set to close at some point on Sunday afternoon for additional crash reconstruction. According to daytime observational surveys, the nationwide seat belt usage rate for front seat passenger vehicle occupants was 90 percent. California had the highest observed seat belt usage, with 97 percent compliance among front seat occupants, while New Hampshire had the lowest rate at 76 percent.

It’s important to note that rates of restraint usage among fatally injured motor vehicle occupants tend to be lower than the overall observed restraint use rate. This is because unrestrained occupants are more likely to suffer fatal injuries in a crash compared to restrained ones. In 2021, only 45 percent of fatally injured occupants were found to be restrained. New York had the highest percentage of restraint use among fatally injured occupants, with 57 percent compliance, while New Hampshire had the lowest restraint use, with just 19 percent among fatally injured occupants.