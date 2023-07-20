22-year-old Assam Woman Lured With Job Offer, Sold, Forced into Marriage in Jind

The shocking news is coming that a 22-year-old Assam woman was lured with a job offer and forced to marry in Jind. As per reports, she was brought her Haryana’s Jind by another woman under the promise of finding her a job. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This viral news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. This viral news is becoming a new topic of social media. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman from Assam was lured with the promise of a job and then sold and forced into marriage in Jind, Haryana. The victim alleges that she was befriended by another woman from Assam’s Dibrugarh, who then brought her to Jind under the pretext of finding her employment opportunities. However, instead of getting a job, she was sold for a sum of Rs 25,000 to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony. Stay connected to know more.

This incident once again highlights the vulnerability of individuals who are desperate for employment and are easily exploited by human traffickers. The lack of job opportunities in certain regions makes people more susceptible to falling into the trap of these unscrupulous individuals who promise them a better life. It also underscores the importance of strict measures to combat human trafficking and protect the rights of vulnerable individuals. The woman’s ordeal did not end with being sold to Kavita. She was then forced into marriage against her will. It is often women who bear the brunt of such crimes.

Further, in this case, three people have been taken into custody. The victim is from Assam's Dibrugarh. She was sold by Laxmi who is from Haryana's Jind. As per reports, Laxmi sold a 22-year-old woman to another whose name is Kavita. Kavita is the wife of Harinivas. Harinivas is from Shivalik Colony. Kavita forces her marry to Sandeep's alias, Kala. This incident happened on June 3, 2023. But, the victim saved her and ran from there. There are three people have been arrested name Kavita, Laxmi, and Sandeep. It is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and the rights of individuals, particularly women, who are more likely to be targeted.