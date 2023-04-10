23-Year-Old Brahmaputra Navy Personnel Dies During Operations at Sea

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing this painful news that Young Indian navy personnel died onboard during operations at sea, on Sunday. We feel like crying when we came to know about the tragedies of our defense personnel. The unfortunate accident occurred on 8th April when Navy Officer Mohit Hull Artificer 4, aged 23 years, succumbed to injuries onboard INS Brahmaputra during operations as per the Indian Navy Statement. The Indian navy has paid tribute to the young sailor and sent heartfelt condolences to the family.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. It is through reports that the Navy official was on his duty and an exercise was going on as a part of the operation. The details of the accident are not immediately known. Mohit was deployed onboard the guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra. The Hull Artificer 4 is a rank equivalent to a Petty officer. The Indian Navy suffered a major loss when one of its brave personnel died during sea operations. Chief of Navy Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the navy paid tributes to Navy Officer Mohit Hull Artificer 4.

Navy Personnel Dies

The Indian Navy witnessed the second accident within a week only and lost the second officer. In a previous accident, Navy Petty Officer named Chandaka Govind died during a free-fall training exercise at Panagrah Air Force Station. Both accidents happened during the training exercises. Twitter is flooded with emotional posts in tribute to the Navy officer. Yellow Gate Police Station in Mumbai has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

We haven’t got the family details of the young officer yet but can understand the deep painful situation they might be going through. His last rites would be performed with full military honors at his residence. Our deep heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. May the departed brave soul rest in peace. Our viewers must have felt deep sentiments for the Navy officer, who have been onboarded to the new journey. Stay with us for recent updates.