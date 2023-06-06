28-year-old Migrant Worker Dies in Haryana After Being Hit By Luxury Car, Dragged For Few Metres

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of a 28-year-old migrant worker who died after being hit by a luxury car. His death news is currently running in the trends of the Internet and on the headlines of the news channels. This news attracts the interest of many people and many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. After this incident, police began an investigation and shared some details. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of news related to this incident, so read it fully.

According to the police reports, a worker was hit by a luxury car which dragged him a few meters away. This incident took place on Sunday late 4 June 2023 on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway at Ambala, Haryana, India. The vehicle is identified as an Audi car and the victim is identified as Nitish Kumar. It is shared that he was seriously injured in this accident and immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Migrant Worker Dies in Haryana After Being Hit By Luxury Car

The police registered this case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver. This case was registered by his brother who shared that this hit made the victim injured badly. It is shared in the statement of police on Monday 6 June 2023 that the victim was with his brother and they were waiting on the roadside for a vehicle to reach Ambala Cantonment. The victim was a resident of Samastipur, Bihar and he was working at a factory located on the highway. The police sent his dead body for a post-mortem and was handed over to the family of the deceased. Police shared that the unknown car driver has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim's brother shared that an Audi car, suspected to be carrying a Chandigarh registration number, came from the Shahabad side. The police are ongoing thier investigation but nothing has been shared or announced related to his death. He succumbed to her life against her injuries and died at the hospital. There is no information has been cleared about the suspect and no more news is coming out related to this incident.