29-Year-Old Lawmaker Shot Dead While Making Video On Ecuador’s Poor Roads

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a 29-year-old legislator was fatally shot while recording a video on the inadequate road conditions in Ecuador. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Diana Carnero, aged 29, was assaulted while documenting the substandard road conditions in Naranjal, Guayas. A council member in Ecuador was fatally shot shortly after presiding over a significant meeting on Wednesday. Diana Carnero, came under attack while documenting the deteriorating road conditions in Naranjal, Guayas.

Two men on a motorcycle shot her in the head before swiftly fleeing, as reported by the police. After the incident, she was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case, and efforts are underway to locate the perpetrators. Her tragic death has sent shockwaves across the nation. “Diana was only 29 years old. This is a nightmare. Having children of that age, you comprehend the anguish her parents must be going through. They prematurely ended the potential for Naranjal and the Homeland. What a disgrace!” expressed former President Rafael Correa.

29-Year-Old Lawmaker Shot Dead

Guayaquil deputy mayor Blanca Lopez also shared on X, stating, "This must come to an end. Aspiring for better days for our cantons, provinces, and country should not entail jeopardizing our lives." The demise of Diana Carnero adds to the recent incidents of political violence. In response to a spike in violence linked to organized crime groups, President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency last month. Criminal factions had issued warnings that individuals found outside after 11 pm "would face execution."

Criminal factions had issued warnings that individuals found outside after 11 pm "would face execution."