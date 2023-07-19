3 killed in Road Accident in Periyapatna CCTV Video Footage

The news of another three death is coming out, and we will give you all the information from this article. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Three persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident when their car rammed a parked tractor near Kampalapura in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district early on Tuesday morning. Police said the victims, hailing from Periyapatna, were traveling to Mysuru on the Mangaluru Mysuru National Highway when their car crashed into the timber-laden truck parked on the roadside. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to them and sending prayers to them so that they may rest in peace. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

3 killed in Road Accident

Three persons identified as Mudassir, Muhajid Pasha, and Akram Pasha died on the spot due to the impact of the crash while three others were taken to a hospital in Periyapatna by the locals and the police before they were shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru. Senior police officials visited the spot and a case has been registered by the Periyapatna police. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.