3 Mumbai Youths Die In Agra-Mumbai Highway Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Three young individuals from Mumbai lost their lives in a collision on the Agra-Mumbai Highway. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Monday, a tragic road accident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, claiming the lives of three Mumbai youths. Additionally, one person suffered critical injuries when their car collided with the rear of a truck. Dhwaj Jain (24), Shikhar Yadava (23), and Rushabh Solanki (23) have been identified as the deceased, while their friend Vansh Jain (20) sustained severe head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a Nashik hospital.

Inspector Raju Surve of the Igatpuri police station mentioned, “They had attended a party in Igatpuri and were en route to Mumbai when the accident occurred. The collision was so forceful that it resulted in the truck’s axle breaking, suggesting high-speed impact.” In 2020, Maharashtra experienced a decline in both road accidents and fatalities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, attributable to restricted vehicular movement during the lockdown. However, the figures increased in 2021, and this upward trend persisted into 2022.

Official statistics reveal that in the past year, Maharashtra witnessed a concerning surge in road accident fatalities, with 14,883 reported deaths, marking a stark increase of 2,095 compared to the pre-Covid-19 year of 2019. The total number of road accidents rose by 144 in 2022 from three years ago, reaching 33,069 incidents. Despite a modest 0.44% uptick in accident numbers from 2019 to 2022, fatalities spiked by 16.38%. This alarming trend gains heightened attention following a tragic incident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district, where a bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe resulted in 13 fatalities, including five minors, and 29 injuries.

Tragedy struck as a private bus, carrying 42 passengers from Pune to Mumbai, veered off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge in the Bor Ghat mountain pass section, commonly known as Khandala Ghat. The incident occurred on a sharp S-shaped hairpin curve near Khopoli, approximately 70 km from Mumbai. Despite a decline in road accidents and fatalities in Maharashtra during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the numbers surged in 2021 and persisted in 2022. The state recorded 8,098 more road accident cases in 2022 than the 24,971 in 2020, and 3,592 more compared to the 29,477 incidents in 2021, according to the data.