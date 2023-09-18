33-year-old Man Loses Rs. 43 Lakh in WhatsApp Scam

A 33-year-old man from the Navi Mumbai suburb of Koparkhairane has lost lakhs of rupees in a WhatsApp-based scam. The perpetrators lured him with the promise of huge profits through online tasks but ended up leaving him for dead. The victim’s ordeal began when he got a WhatsApp message from unidentified people claiming to provide him with a part-time job with online tasks. He was dazzled by the promise of huge earnings, so he went on this dangerous journey, unknowing that he was giving away his entire life savings. After depositing the huge amount into various bank accounts according to the instructions, the victim never got the promised money.

Law enforcement took swift action and registered a case against the fraudsters under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for “Cheating and cheating to induce delivery of property”. To date, no arrest has been made in this case, and the victim is still dealing with the financial loss. The “online task” scam, which has been on the rise in recent years, targets victims by enticing them with the promise of substantial returns. Initially, victims are asked to complete basic tasks, like liking videos, in exchange for small payments. Subsequently, they are tricked into investing substantial sums of money, only to find themselves in the lurch.

33-year-old Man Loses Rs. 43 Lakh