35th and Townsend Shooting: Hbk Manny aka Emmanuel 20-year-old Man Killed in Fatal Shooting

Milwaukee police are now looking for the suspect who was involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on June 14, 2023. Hbk Manny aka Emmanuel, a 20-year-old, Milwaukee man died in this fatal shooting.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man died in the shooting that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6.40 am. According to authorities, a robbery led to the death of a 20-year-old guy outside a daycare center in Milwaukee. Hbk Manny aka Emmanuel is the victim of the fatal shooting that happened near 35th and Townsend streets on June 14, 2023. He was only 20 years old. According to the Safety First Childcare Centre, a parent who was driving by the area informed them about the incident. The creche noted that no children will be going outside today as a precaution since everyone was inside at the time of the shooting.

35th and Townsend Shooting

Manny was also a basketball player. Tributes flooded social media after this sad news broke out. Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a shooting occurred close to N. 35th and W. Townsend Streets. Police are looking into the incident as a homicide but have not yet detained any suspects. Police considered this incident as a homicide but the information about the suspects is not known yet. The 20-year-old victim was immediately taken to the local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Investigators are trying to figure out what is the reason for the shooting and why he killed him.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.