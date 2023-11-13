36-year-old Man Dies on Delhi-Bound Train, Passengers Travel 600 km With Corpse

Recently, Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express passengers had to face a nightmare when a man passed away inside the general coach of the train. A 36-year-old man passed away in the general coach of the Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti express train. The train was traveling from Chennai to Delhi when the incident took place. Train travel from one part of the country to another can be tiring as the vehicle makes its way through various parts of the country.

Traveling by train can be a tiring experience for passengers, particularly when they are subjected to an unpleasant experience while en route to their destination. In a recent incident, passengers traveling on the Chennai-Delhi Tamar Kranti Express were left in a state of shock after a man passed away in the general coach of the train, and the remaining passengers had to traverse a distance of 600 km with his body, according to a police report. The report stated that the passengers were traveling from Chennai to Delhi and that the deceased, a 36-year-old Ramjeet Yadav from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, had been employed in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu capital. 36-year-old Man Dies on Delhi-Bound Train

Passengers kept calling to the railway authorities to get the body off the train, but it didn’t get taken away until it got to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, where the GRP took it into custody and sent it off for post-mortem. The guy’s health started to take a turn for the worse on Sunday when they reached Nagpur, and he passed away, said Govardhan, who added that he asked for help but didn’t get any. Passengers were traveling with the guy’s body, and despite all the warnings from the people on the train, the body didn’t get taken off until the train reached Jhansi, where railway police officials took it to post-mortem.