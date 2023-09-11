38-year-old Woman and a 12-year-old Boy Killed in Traffic Accident During Police Chase

In a police chase, a mother and her son sadly met a tragic traffic collision and lost their lives. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from north carolina police department stating that a mother and her son tragically lost their lives in a traffic collision amidst a police pursuit. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred on September 10, 2023, when a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy lost their lives due to a collision with a police car during a high-speed chase. The pursuit began when law enforcement tried to stop a motorcycle that was driving recklessly and lacked a license plate on Highway 70 near 4th Street Southwest, shortly after 10:30 p.m. The motorcycle attempted to evade the officer, leading to the pursuit.

While in pursuit, the police officer’s vehicle collided with a Honda Odyssey Minivan at the intersection of Highway 70 and 13th Street. The Honda was being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. Additional officers rushed to provide assistance to the injured individuals before the arrival of EMS and the Hickory Fire Department. The driver of the Honda was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, while the other passenger was transported to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) sadly announced that the boy succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital. As for the police officer and the passenger in the police vehicle, they were both hospitalized with injuries that, fortunately, were not life-threatening.

38-year-old Woman and a 12-year-old Boy Killed

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has assumed control of the investigation at the accident site. The officer who was part of the collision is currently under investigation and has been placed on administrative leave. Meanwhile, the motorcycle involved in the incident continued to evade capture, and law enforcement is urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist to reach out to either the NCSHP or the HPD.



