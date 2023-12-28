4 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Power Pole in Ranchi, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a speeding car collides with a power pole in Ranchi, resulting in four fatalities. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A police official mentioned that the car, likely moving at an excessively high speed, collided with an electric pole before overturning. Tragedy struck as four young individuals lost their lives when their car collided with an electricity pole in the city on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.

The incident occurred between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1:30 am in the Sadar police station area. Providing details, Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant informed PTI, “The car, likely traveling at an extremely high speed, struck an electric pole and subsequently overturned. The impact was so severe that the pole fractured into three pieces.” The youths, approximately 30 years old, succumbed to the accident on the spot. Laxmikant stated, “They were transported to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where doctors pronounced them dead.” They all hailed from Bariatu Basti in Ranchi, he mentioned.

4 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Power Pole

Jharkhand stands out as one of the states where road accidents have resulted in more fatalities than injuries, diverging from the national pattern, as indicated in the recent report “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022” published by the National Crime Records Bureau. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Mizoram are among the states experiencing elevated fatalities. In the year 2022, Jharkhand recorded 5,175 road accidents, resulting in 3,898 fatalities and 3,747 injuries. Out of the overall fatalities, 3,481 were male, and 417 were female. In 2021, the total number of road accidents was 4,728. In contrast, the country witnessed a staggering 446,768 road accidents in 2022, resulting in 171,100 deaths and 423,158 injuries. The report highlights that over-speeding has been the predominant cause of fatalities on state roads, with a significant number of accidents and deaths involving two-wheelers. Two-wheelers were responsible for 1,929 reported deaths, with 1,801 individuals sustaining injuries.

National highways recorded the highest number of road accident cases (2,125), leading to 1,699 fatalities. State highways followed with 1,069 cases, resulting in 812 deaths and 836 injuries. The majority of road accidents (933) occurred between 3 pm and 6 pm. Examining the patterns in road accidents, heavy vehicles (trucks/lorries) were responsible for 276 fatalities and 218 injuries. Bus accidents resulted in 102 deaths and 230 injuries, while SUVs/cars caused 473 deaths and 527 injuries. Additionally, 83 pedestrians lost their lives, and 61 suffered injuries after being struck by vehicles. Regarding the causes of accidents, the report indicated 339 instances of reckless/overtaking incidents, leading to 290 deaths and 532 injuries.