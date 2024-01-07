4 killed in Accident Near Hubballi, Five Others Injured

In today’s article, we are going to share with you the news of a horrific accident. Recent news has revealed that a terrible incident happened near Hubballi. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the incident that happened near Hubballi is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. After hearing about this incident, people have asked when did the accident happen in Hubballi. Has the police released their investigation on the Hubballi accident incident? The results of this incident have come out and many other questions have also arisen. We will share every clear information related to this news with you today in this article. So, without any delay, let’s start the article and learn in-depth about the accident that happened in Hubballi.

According to the information, it has been learned that the accident incident took place in Hubballi on 6th January. Immediately after receiving information about this incident, the police considered it necessary to continue their investigation on this incident. The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway at Beligatti in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district of Karnataka, the police shared some shocking statements with the public as they released their investigation into the incident. In this incident, a truck brutally crushed people standing on the road.

4 killed in Accident Near Hubballi

The consequences of this incident shocked the public when they came to know that 4 people died after falling victim to the incident that took place near Habbuli and on the other hand, 5 people were badly injured. While identifying the deceased, the police said that in this incident, 26-year-old Manikant, 31-year-old Chandan, 23-year-old Pawan, and 34-year-old Harish Kumar of Bengaluru were involved. The remaining victims of this incident were taken to the KIMS Hospital for treatment, from where their treatment is still ongoing.

The fog was considered to be the cause of this incident because the driver could not see the people standing on the road due to fog and this incident happened. Kundagol Police Department has taken the entire responsibility of solving this case. Even the driver who carried out this incident has been taken into custody by the police on the spot. The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and have tried to collect the remaining evidence.