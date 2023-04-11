4-month-old Baby Suffocated to Death Co-Sleeping With Mother, Safe Sleeping Habits

Today we are sharing some panic news with you. This news is about a 4-month baby. The baby is no longer. This is extremely depressing for the baby’s mother. Is sleeping in the corner no more a safe habit for babies? This news is concern you please be safe and your babies. All we think how was it possible. A 4-months old baby suffocated to death co-sleeping with his mother. A mother lost her baby during sleeping. She has no idea about this incident. And she lost their baby.

This news comes from Singapore. A four-month baby stifles to death co-sleeping with mother, coroner reiterates safe sleeping habits. Her mother realized that the baby was no longer on the mattress when she woke up. She saw her legs sticking out from a gap between the bed and the wall. She was shocked when she saw her baby stuck in the bed. She used to put her child to sleep like every-day. When the baby was trapped in the left gap, his breath stopped due to his weight. The baby could not get breath due to which he died.

4-month-old Baby Suffocated to Death

After this incident, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said strongly that parents should be careful. Which would greatly reduce the incidence of infants dying from positional asphyxia. According to the court, the baby lived with their parent and grandfather, and a tenant. Throughout the time of her death, the baby was sleeping and turn aside but unsuccessfully they have stuck in corner of the bed. In December 2021, the baby suffered from a fever for a few days after her pneumococcal vaccination. The child was weak and she was already ill, he used to pretend to retire, but his mother ignored this fact.

According to the court, Dr. Nirmal Kavalloor Visruthan, senior consult of neonatology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, an expert give advice after hearing this news. They share the proper position of infants during sleep. They also recommend that parents should not be allowing infants under 12 months to sleep in a prone position or face-down position. The best position for sleeping infants is the supine position or on the back. Both positions are safe and good for infant naps and without any fear. Here we share all the information about this incident.