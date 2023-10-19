4 Women Killed in Malibu Crash Believed to Be Pepperdine University Students

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing The tragic Malibu crash that claimed the lives of four individuals involved Pepperdine students, as confirmed by the university. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On the day following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of four pedestrians, who were identified as students of Pepperdine University, officials expressed their concerns about the longstanding safety issues along the portion of Pacific Coast Highway passing through Malibu. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a car collided with three parked vehicles and the four women, believed to have been in close proximity to the parked vehicles when the accident occurred, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Pepperdine University, after communicating with the families, officially named the victims on Wednesday evening as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, all of whom were seniors at the Malibu campus. The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner is conducting investigations into the deaths of these four women. In an earlier statement, university officials indicated that they believed the four victims were students at the Seaver College of Liberal Arts, which is situated approximately four miles from the location of the accident in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

4 Women Killed in Malibu Crash

A prayer service for members of the Pepperdine community will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with the option for those unable to attend in person to join via Zoom. Memorials for all four victims are also in the planning stages, according to officials. Fraser Michael Bohm, aged 22, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro, who serves as the watch commander at the Malibu/Lost Hills station. Bohm sustained minor injuries in the accident and was provided with medical care before being formally booked into jail. The accident is still under investigation, and while alcohol is not thought to have played a role, as confirmed by deputies after conducting a field sobriety test, it has not been disclosed whether excessive speed is suspected. However, a statement from the city of Malibu on Wednesday attributed the tragic crash to a “speeding motorist.”



Captain Jennifer Seetoo of the Malibu-Lost Hills station emphasized the ongoing safety issues associated with the 21-mile segment of Pacific Coast Highway passing through Malibu. She pointed out that excessive speed is the primary factor contributing to fatal traffic accidents, and during a press conference on Wednesday, she stressed the need for a different approach. She called for a collaborative effort within the community, stating that too many lives have been lost on this particular stretch of the highway.

University President and Chief Executive Jim Gash expressed that in the upcoming days, there will be significant efforts to remember and pay tribute to the lives of the extraordinary individuals who were tragically lost. He also conveyed his hope that, as a community, they would find strength and solace in one another. Gash emphasized that they were not alone and that, together, they would face the difficult path ahead while supporting each other.