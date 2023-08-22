41-year-old Charged With DUI in Deadly Crash CCTV Video Footage

A 41-year-old woman was killed by a Florida man. As per the sources, a Florida man was arrested under suspicion of DUI after entering the wrong lane and killing a 41-year-old woman. He is now under police custody. The accused name is going viral on the internet and getting much attention from the viewers. People have very eager to know complete information about the victim and accuse. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. The accused was arrested on August 20, 2023. Crime is increasing day by day everywhere. If you are interested to know the complete information regarding this news, stay connected till the end. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, a Florida man whose name is Valerio Sebastian Domingo is taken into custody under suspicion of DUI after he crashed and killed a 41-year-old woman. The accused is only 24 years old and facing many several charges. After, the investigation it is found that the 41-year-old woman was just trying to swerve out of the way. This happened when a driver entered her lane. This viral news was shared by the Florida Highway Patrol reports through social media posts. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

24-year-old Charged With DUI

The accused Valerio Sebastian Domingo who is from Florida is sent to the Orange County Jail in connection with the murder. He has also a crime of driving without a license causing death and injuries. He has many previous criminal records. The crime has just happened before midnight on Thursday. Further, the incident took place near Braxted Drive in Orlando and the intersection of Balcombe Road. The accused was driving in the opposite direction of the victim. The victim was northbound on Balcombe Road direction. This news made headlines on the internet. He failed to turn his vehicle and turned to the northbound lane.

When his vehicle turned the northbound lane his vehicle hit the 41-year-old woman's vehicle. The woman hardly tried to save herself from the crash but she failed and was sent to the near hospital after so much effort and treatment she could not survive. The doctors declared her dead. But Domingo was saved and he got minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. This is a very tough time for the 41-year-old woman's family who lost their loved ones in a fatal crash. Now, the accused is under police custody and facing several charges.